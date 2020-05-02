Cecilia Sauter
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cecilia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cecilia Sauter

Louisville - Cecilia A. Sauter, 97 of Louisville, died Fri., May 1, 2020 at her residence.

Born in Louisville to the late Otto and Anna Schneider, Cecilia was a graduate of Ursuline Academy and a homemaker.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Joseph . Sauter; and nine siblings.

She is survived by her two daughters, Monica Heer (John) and Stephanie Sauter; her brother, Fr. Theodoric Schneider, OFM; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Her private funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, with burial in Calvary Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Alzheimer's Association.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral Mass
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Burial
Calvary Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved