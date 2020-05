Cecilia SauterLouisville - Cecilia A. Sauter, 97 of Louisville, died Fri., May 1, 2020 at her residence.Born in Louisville to the late Otto and Anna Schneider, Cecilia was a graduate of Ursuline Academy and a homemaker.She was also preceded in death by her husband, Joseph . Sauter; and nine siblings.She is survived by her two daughters, Monica Heer (John) and Stephanie Sauter; her brother, Fr. Theodoric Schneider, OFM; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.Her private funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, with burial in Calvary Cemetery.Expressions of sympathy may be made to Alzheimer's Association