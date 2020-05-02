Cecilia Sauter
Louisville - Cecilia A. Sauter, 97 of Louisville, died Fri., May 1, 2020 at her residence.
Born in Louisville to the late Otto and Anna Schneider, Cecilia was a graduate of Ursuline Academy and a homemaker.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Joseph . Sauter; and nine siblings.
She is survived by her two daughters, Monica Heer (John) and Stephanie Sauter; her brother, Fr. Theodoric Schneider, OFM; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Her private funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, with burial in Calvary Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Alzheimer's Association.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 2 to May 3, 2020.