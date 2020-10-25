Cecilia (Fritsch) Schmitt



Cecilia (Fritsch) Schmitt passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020, at her home. She was 98 years old.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Raymond A Schmitt, Sr.



Left to cherish her memory are sons: Raymond Schmitt Jr. (Mary Lou), Robert Schmitt (Joyce); daughters: Jane Hood (Mike), Nancy Ash (Larry), Carol Thomas (Shawn), 18 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.



She was a loyal member of St. Joseph Catholic Church for her entire life.



Her wisdom, hospitality and great prayerful faith will be greatly missed.



Visitation Wednesday, October 28, 2020, 4:00 to 8:00 pm at Bosse Funeral Home, 1355 Ellison Avenue. Due to Covid restrictions a limited number of guests are allowed inside for visitation.



Funeral mass will be October 29, 2020, 12 noon at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1406 East Washington Street with burial to follow at St. Michael Cemetery.



The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a charitable donation to St. Joseph Church.









