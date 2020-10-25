1/1
Cecilia (Fritsch) Schmitt
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cecilia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cecilia (Fritsch) Schmitt

Cecilia (Fritsch) Schmitt passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020, at her home. She was 98 years old.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Raymond A Schmitt, Sr.

Left to cherish her memory are sons: Raymond Schmitt Jr. (Mary Lou), Robert Schmitt (Joyce); daughters: Jane Hood (Mike), Nancy Ash (Larry), Carol Thomas (Shawn), 18 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.

She was a loyal member of St. Joseph Catholic Church for her entire life.

Her wisdom, hospitality and great prayerful faith will be greatly missed.

Visitation Wednesday, October 28, 2020, 4:00 to 8:00 pm at Bosse Funeral Home, 1355 Ellison Avenue. Due to Covid restrictions a limited number of guests are allowed inside for visitation.

Funeral mass will be October 29, 2020, 12 noon at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1406 East Washington Street with burial to follow at St. Michael Cemetery.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a charitable donation to St. Joseph Church.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Bosse Funeral Home, Inc. - Louisville
Send Flowers
OCT
29
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bosse Funeral Home, Inc. - Louisville
1355 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
502-451-8440
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved