Cecillia Moore
Louisville - Cecillia Moore passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 2, 2019 in Sarasota, Florida, after a brief illness. Born September 5, 1931 in Gradyville, Kentucky , she was the daughter of the late Amos and Tinia Willis. She is survived by her two daughters, Phylis Mansfield and husband, James of Venice, FL; Lori Baiji, and granddaughter, Yasmeen Baiji, both of Orlando, FL.She is preceded in death by her husband, Hugh B. (Pete) Moore. Services will be held on Thursday, November 7th, at the Evergreen Funeral Home on Preston Highway, in Louisville, KY with burial at the cemetery there. Friends may visit on Thursday from 12:00 noon to 2:00pm, with a memorial service beginning at 2:00 pm. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the (www.heart.org/en/get-involved/ways-to-give) or to the ().
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019