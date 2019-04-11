Services
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
(502) 366-1481
For more information about
Celena Beck
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
9:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Celena Beck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Celena Estelle Pearl Beck


1985 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Celena Estelle Pearl Beck Obituary
Celena Estelle Pearl Beck

Louisville - Celena Estelle Pearl Beck, 33 years, born April 16, 1985, went home to her heavenly Father, April 8, 2019 after a long period of failing health.

Left to cherish her memory are her parents, Stella and Doug Beck, and her sister, Nicole. She will also be missed by her many friends at South Louisville Christian Church where she was a member, friends from the Binet School, and friends at Harbor House, and Mattingly Center. She loved everyone she met and touched the hearts of so many people in her short life.

The family would like to extend a special thanks for the loving, caring and competent ministrations by the Hosparus Team.

Visitation will be Saturday, April 13th, from 9:30 to Noon at Evergreen Funeral Home, 4623 Preston Highway, Louisville, Kentucky, with the funeral service at Evergreen Chapel at Noon, to be followed by burial at Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now