|
|
Celena Estelle Pearl Beck
Louisville - Celena Estelle Pearl Beck, 33 years, born April 16, 1985, went home to her heavenly Father, April 8, 2019 after a long period of failing health.
Left to cherish her memory are her parents, Stella and Doug Beck, and her sister, Nicole. She will also be missed by her many friends at South Louisville Christian Church where she was a member, friends from the Binet School, and friends at Harbor House, and Mattingly Center. She loved everyone she met and touched the hearts of so many people in her short life.
The family would like to extend a special thanks for the loving, caring and competent ministrations by the Hosparus Team.
Visitation will be Saturday, April 13th, from 9:30 to Noon at Evergreen Funeral Home, 4623 Preston Highway, Louisville, Kentucky, with the funeral service at Evergreen Chapel at Noon, to be followed by burial at Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 11, 2019