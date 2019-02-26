Celeste Reedy, SCN



Louisville - Celeste Reedy, SCN, 97, (formerly Sister Margaret Alberta) was born in Newport, KY. She died at Nazareth Home, Louisville, KY, on Feb. 22, 2019. She was a professed Sister of Charity of Nazareth for 77 years.



In Kentucky, Sister Celeste served in educational ministry at St. Frances of Rome, Louisville; St. Anns, Morganfield; St. James, Ludlow; and St. William in Williamstown. She also taught at Little Flower School in Memphis, TN, and St. Mary School in Martins Ferry, Ohio. She ministered at Mercy Hospital, Mount Vernon, Ohio, and in pastoral ministry at St. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital, Louisville, KY, after studying at St. Mary's Health Center in St. Louis, MO.



She served her SCN Community in Provincial Administration as a Secretary-Treasurer, in Generalate Administration as Secretary General, and in the Communications Office, Community Service, and the SCN Mission Office later known as the Office of Mission Advancement.



Sister Celeste is survived by her extended family and by her religious community.



A prayer service will be held at Nazareth Home, Louisville, KY, on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.



Wake will be held at St. Vincent de Paul Church, Nazareth, KY, at St. Vincent de Paul Church, Nazareth, KY, on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 6:30 p.m.



Funeral Mass will be on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Church, Nazareth, KY, followed by burial in Nazareth Cemetery.



Funeral Arrangements are being handled by Ratterman Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY. Memorials may be sent to the SCN Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, KY, 40048. Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary