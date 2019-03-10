|
|
Celestine Beatrice Wolfensberger-Warr
Zurich - Celestine Beatrice Wolfensberger-Warr, age 84, of Louisville Kentucky passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019 in Zurich, Switzerland. She is survived by her children, Cynthia and James Wolfensberger, her grandchildren Phillip, Sophia, George and Anna. Her sister Ruth Ella Warr Grigsby and a host of family and friends. Services March 18th at 11:30am Cave Hill Cemetery, 701 Baxter Ave, Louisville, Kentucky 40204. In lieu of flowers, contribution can be made to Cancer Research Institute. Repass to follow service.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 17, 2019