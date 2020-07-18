1/1
Celestine O. Barnes
Celestine O. Barnes

Celestine O. Barnes was born on October 11, 1945 and passed away on July 18, 2020.

She was born and raised in Louisville. She loved her family, hiking, and spending time with friends. She was intelligent, caring, compassionate, generous and kind. She was loved, and she will be missed by many.

She graduated from the University of Louisville with a degree in mathematics in 1967. When she graduated, she went to work for NASA on the Saturn V project. She also worked for McDonald Douglas, the United States Army Electronic Proving Ground, and Marsh & McLennan (Meidinger).

Celestine is survived by her five children (Christopher, Samantha, Nicholas, Andrew and Robert), five grandchildren (Michael, Oscar, Cece, Louis, and Savannah) with two more on the way, and two brothers (Dan and Mark).

No memorial services will be held at this time due to COVID. However, please feel free to send her your love and share your thoughts about her with yourself and others as she will feel the love and receive your thoughts. It will make her smile to know she was loved and remembered by those she cared about.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to one of her favorite entities, the Louisville Hiking Club or KET.




Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
