1/1
Cephis Elmo Jeffries
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cephis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cephis Elmo Jeffries

Louisville - Mr. Cephis Elmo Jeffries, age 97, of Louisville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 1, 2020. Mr. Jeffries was born in Green County, KY on August 8, 1923 to the late George and Tura Jeffries. He served in the US Navy during World War II on the USS Almaack. He worked at Summers- Hermann Ford and retired from Metropolitan Ford.

His eight brothers and sisters preceded him in death.

He is survived by his loving wife of 76 years, Lorene Smith Jeffries; daughter, Jenetta Carol Johnston (Wayne); grandchildren, Timothy Wayne Johnston and Kimberly Bridwell (Anthony); great- grandchildren, Craig Smalley (Danielle) and Emily Fore (Greg) and a host of other dear family and friends.

Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with entombment to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Friends and family may pay their respects on Tuesday from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

www.subfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Calling hours
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
7
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved