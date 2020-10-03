Cephis Elmo Jeffries
Louisville - Mr. Cephis Elmo Jeffries, age 97, of Louisville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 1, 2020. Mr. Jeffries was born in Green County, KY on August 8, 1923 to the late George and Tura Jeffries. He served in the US Navy during World War II on the USS Almaack. He worked at Summers- Hermann Ford and retired from Metropolitan Ford.
His eight brothers and sisters preceded him in death.
He is survived by his loving wife of 76 years, Lorene Smith Jeffries; daughter, Jenetta Carol Johnston (Wayne); grandchildren, Timothy Wayne Johnston and Kimberly Bridwell (Anthony); great- grandchildren, Craig Smalley (Danielle) and Emily Fore (Greg) and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with entombment to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Friends and family may pay their respects on Tuesday from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
