Chad Harrison
Louisville - Chad Emory Harrison, 39, passed from this world on April 20, 2019.
Chad was born on January 1, 1980 in Louisville, Kentucky to John Albert Harrison and Jacqueline (Jackie) Collins Harrison. Through the course of his life he was known for his warm smile, deep friendships, rich laughter, joy for soccer and fishing, passion for great food, and love of basset hounds.
Along with his parents, Chad was survived by his sister, Dana Harrison (Peter Murphy) and brother, Travis Harrison (Kathryn Cooney Harrison), aunt Jary Freeman, aunt Patricia Martin (Mark), aunt Leslie Collins, many cousins, four nieces and nephews he adored, and his sweet dog, Molly.
Chad's life included many accomplishments in the culinary world and with LGC Associates where he led the Louisville, KY office, one of the most successful locations for the national hospitality company. Along with his many successes came decades battling the demons of addiction. During his recent 9 years of being clean and sober, he both found and shared hope and strength within the AA community. Ultimately, the addiction took over and an overdose ended his life.
Visitation will be Friday, April 26 1:00-4:00pm at Central Presbyterian Church in Louisville, KY with a service immediately following.
The family kindly requests that expressions of sympathy be shared with the Talbott House, Alcoholics Anonymous or other recovery programs. condolences: www.stoessfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 24, 2019