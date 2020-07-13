1/1
Chalotte Evelyn "Poptart" Hawkins
Chalotte Evelyn "Poptart" Hawkins

Louisville - 92, passed away Friday July 10th, 2020. She was a binder at the old Standard Gravure and a member of St. Athanasius Catholic Church.

It is altogether fitting that Charlotte's obituary be printed in a newspaper, as newspaper made up so much of her life. From her early career, to using it as scrap paper, to finding the most unique uses for it, she was never far from it. I challenge the reader to find a person who loved newspaper more.

Charlotte lived a life dedicated to her faith. In that life, she strived to instill the tenants of her faith in all those who she came in contact with. She served God mainly through her love of her grandchildren and often helped watch them, teach them about Catholicism and drive them (slowly) to and from any place that they had to be. She gave as much as she could to many Catholic charities and parishes, and she would always seem to have a copy of the bulletin from any church in town. Her favorite day of the week was certainly Sunday when she could pray at church and see her family at the chicken dinner.

Charlotte is preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Thomas Hawkins; daughter, Judy Kremer, sisters Margaret Blumer and Armella Franke, and a brother Paul Franke. Survivors include a daughter Cheryl Chodyniecki (David); six grandchildren, including her caregivers Brittany Blanford (Jason); eight great-grandchildren, and a sister Mary Rita Heitz; and thousands of squirrels that she fought tirelessly to subdue throughout the years"

The funeral Mass will be at 12 pm Thursday at St. Athanasius, 5915 Outer Loop followed by burial with her husband Edwin Thomas Hawkins at Kentucky Veterans Central Cemetery. The visitation will be 2-7pm Wednesday at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Drive.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
(502) 361-7112
