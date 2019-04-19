|
Charla Gunter
Louisville - Charla Gunter, 79, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019.
A native of Kansas, Charla was a retired LPN for Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital where she later became a regular volunteer, and a Methodist by faith.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Bennie "Sarge" "Big Ben" Gunter; 3 sisters; and 2 brothers. She is survived by a sister, Patricia Dunn of Kansas; several nieces and nephews; her "adopted" family / grandchildren Missy,Chelsea, Chase, and Ben; and friends/caregivers, Willa, Denise, Sharon, Judy, Jeanne, and Elaine.
Her funeral service will be held at 10 am Saturday at Heady-Hardy Funeral Home, 7710 Dixie Hwy, followed by burial in Rosedale Cemetery in Dawson Springs, KY. Visitation will be from 4-8 pm Friday at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 19, 2019