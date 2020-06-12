Or Copy this URL to Share

Charlemagne Bibb



Louisville - 43, died at home Tuesday.



Survivors his parents Abby Bibb, Charles Wilford(Sylvia) siblings DeVon M. Bibb and Roland C. Bibb.



Memorial service 4 pm Sunday at Ekklesia Christian Life Ministries.



W.T. Shumake & Daughters in charge.









