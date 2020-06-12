Charlemagne Bibb
Charlemagne Bibb

Louisville - 43, died at home Tuesday.

Survivors his parents Abby Bibb, Charles Wilford(Sylvia) siblings DeVon M. Bibb and Roland C. Bibb.

Memorial service 4 pm Sunday at Ekklesia Christian Life Ministries.

W.T. Shumake & Daughters in charge.




Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Ekklesia Christian Life Ministries
Funeral services provided by
W T Shumake & Daughters Funeral Home
3815 Newburg Rd
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 458-6214
