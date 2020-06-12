Charlemagne Bibb
Louisville - 43, died at home Tuesday.
Survivors his parents Abby Bibb, Charles Wilford(Sylvia) siblings DeVon M. Bibb and Roland C. Bibb.
Memorial service 4 pm Sunday at Ekklesia Christian Life Ministries.
W.T. Shumake & Daughters in charge.
Louisville - 43, died at home Tuesday.
Survivors his parents Abby Bibb, Charles Wilford(Sylvia) siblings DeVon M. Bibb and Roland C. Bibb.
Memorial service 4 pm Sunday at Ekklesia Christian Life Ministries.
W.T. Shumake & Daughters in charge.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.