Services
Ratterman Funeral Home
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 244-3305
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ratterman Funeral Home
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Roller-Owen Funeral Home
5509 JFK Blvd
North Little Rock, AR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlene Avance
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlene Avance

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charlene Avance Obituary
Charlene Avance

Louisville - Charlene (Waddle) Avance, 87, passed away peacefully on April 8, at Episcopal Church Home surrounded by her loving family. Charlene was born in Jonesboro, Arkansas but spent most of her life in North Little Rock Arkansas where she worked many years for Haverty's Furniture before retiring in 1977. She attended business school and ultimately became Warehouse Manager of Simmons Mattress Co. until she retired.

She and her husband lived 30 years on Lake Conway in Mayflower, AR. When her husband retired in 1987, they traveled every state in the continental US in their RV making many new friends around the country, with special memories of Alaska and Colorado. Charlene had a kind and gentle spirit, was a friend to everyone she met, and was positive influence to everyone around her.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, William (Billy) Paul Avance Sr., her son William (Billy) Paul Avance Jr., and sister Anabel Rowe (Edgar). She is survived by her daughter Laura Avance Pruniski (Chris), brother Jon Waddle (Claudette), three beloved granddaughters, Lindsay Pruniski, Leslie McNulty (Aaron), and Lisa Bowman (John), and three cherished great grandchildren Alice Rose, Thomas Clark, and William Paul McNulty.

Visitation will be at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Rd on Wednesday, April 10 from 4pm-7pm, followed by a service at Roller-Owen Funeral Home, 5509 JFK Blvd in North Little Rock, Arkansas at 11:00am on April 13.

The family would like to thank the staff of Episcopal Church Home and Hosparus Health of Louisville for their outstanding care, concern, and love for Charlene.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Episcopal Church Home, 7504 Westport Rd, Lvl, 40222.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now