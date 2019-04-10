|
|
Charlene Avance
Louisville - Charlene (Waddle) Avance, 87, passed away peacefully on April 8, at Episcopal Church Home surrounded by her loving family. Charlene was born in Jonesboro, Arkansas but spent most of her life in North Little Rock Arkansas where she worked many years for Haverty's Furniture before retiring in 1977. She attended business school and ultimately became Warehouse Manager of Simmons Mattress Co. until she retired.
She and her husband lived 30 years on Lake Conway in Mayflower, AR. When her husband retired in 1987, they traveled every state in the continental US in their RV making many new friends around the country, with special memories of Alaska and Colorado. Charlene had a kind and gentle spirit, was a friend to everyone she met, and was positive influence to everyone around her.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, William (Billy) Paul Avance Sr., her son William (Billy) Paul Avance Jr., and sister Anabel Rowe (Edgar). She is survived by her daughter Laura Avance Pruniski (Chris), brother Jon Waddle (Claudette), three beloved granddaughters, Lindsay Pruniski, Leslie McNulty (Aaron), and Lisa Bowman (John), and three cherished great grandchildren Alice Rose, Thomas Clark, and William Paul McNulty.
Visitation will be at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Rd on Wednesday, April 10 from 4pm-7pm, followed by a service at Roller-Owen Funeral Home, 5509 JFK Blvd in North Little Rock, Arkansas at 11:00am on April 13.
The family would like to thank the staff of Episcopal Church Home and Hosparus Health of Louisville for their outstanding care, concern, and love for Charlene.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Episcopal Church Home, 7504 Westport Rd, Lvl, 40222.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 10, 2019