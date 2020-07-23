Charlene C. GrossShepherdsville - Mrs. Charlene C. Gross, age 76, of Shepherdsville, returned to her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Mrs. Gross was born in Evansville, IN on May 6, 1944 to the late Robert L. and Florence Leonard.She was Catholic by faith, a secretary for the DeSales High School Athletic Dept. and she worked in the SDS Dept. for International Harvester's. Most recently, she compassionately served families at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home.Charlene was a cherished wife, mother, Mamaw, aunt, and friend. She will be profoundly missed.Her sister, Elizabeth "Liz" Ray preceded her in death.She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 55 years, Victor C. Gross; son, Charles R. Gross (Melissa); granddaughters, Mirande and Alexis; brother, James Leonard (Betty); nieces and nephews, Jodie, Jill and Jeff Leonard and Mike Ray; a host of other dear family and friends.Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm on Monday, July 27, 2020 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with burial to follow at Brookland Cemetery. Friends and family may pay their respects on Sunday from 2:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Monday from 10:00 am until the time of service at the funeral home.Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Kentucky Humane Society