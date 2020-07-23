1/1
Charlene C. Gross
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charlene C. Gross

Shepherdsville - Mrs. Charlene C. Gross, age 76, of Shepherdsville, returned to her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Mrs. Gross was born in Evansville, IN on May 6, 1944 to the late Robert L. and Florence Leonard.

She was Catholic by faith, a secretary for the DeSales High School Athletic Dept. and she worked in the SDS Dept. for International Harvester's. Most recently, she compassionately served families at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home.

Charlene was a cherished wife, mother, Mamaw, aunt, and friend. She will be profoundly missed.

Her sister, Elizabeth "Liz" Ray preceded her in death.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 55 years, Victor C. Gross; son, Charles R. Gross (Melissa); granddaughters, Mirande and Alexis; brother, James Leonard (Betty); nieces and nephews, Jodie, Jill and Jeff Leonard and Mike Ray; a host of other dear family and friends.

Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm on Monday, July 27, 2020 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with burial to follow at Brookland Cemetery. Friends and family may pay their respects on Sunday from 2:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Monday from 10:00 am until the time of service at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Kentucky Humane Society

www.subfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Calling hours
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved