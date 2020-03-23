|
|
Charlene Elizabeth Mason Washington
Louisville - 73, of Louisville, went from labor to reward on Sunday, March 15, 2020. She was born January 8, 1947 in Lexington, KY to the late Charles and Ora Mason.
She is survived by her sons, Gerald Washington (Malana) and Charles Washington (Tasha); grandchildren, TaChar Washington, Jamesha and James Doss III, Kejanay Cash; great-granddaughter, Raylan Dunaway and a host of cousin and friends..
Visitation: 6pm-7pm Friday, March 27, 2020 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.
also visitation 12pm-1pm Saturday, March 28, 2020 at New Birth Church of Christ, 1690 Russell Cave Rd., Lexington, KY, graveside service in Cove Haven Cemetery, 984 Whitney Ave, Lexington, KY.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020