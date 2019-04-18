|
Charlene G. Oates
Louisville - Charlene G. Oates, 65, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.
She was born on July 4, 1953, in Louisville, KY, and worked as a Registered Nurse.
Charlene was preceded in death by her first husband, Billy Oates, and her second husband, Bobby Ernspiker.
She is survived by her daughters, Kimberly Kuhbander (David), Kristy Arauz (Tony), and Kelly Brownfield (Brian); and her 8 grandchildren, Sydney, Claire, Olivia, Paxton, Benjamin, William, Jackson, and Georgia.
Visitation will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019, from 1-4pm, at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. A memorial service will follow at 4pm.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 18, 2019