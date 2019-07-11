|
|
Charlene H. Bryant
Louisville - Charlene H. Bryant, 74, died Monday, July 8, 2019.
She was a retired secretary for JCPS and member of St. Michael Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wallace Edward Bryant.
She is survived by her twin sister, Linda Brown; stepson, Fieldon Bryant (Sandra); grandchildren, Scott Bryant (Helen), Elizabeth Owen (Nick), and Alan Bryant (Mary Beth); and six great grandchildren.
Her funeral is 10:00am Saturday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Rd, with burial in Resthaven Memorial Park. Her visitation is 2:00-8:00pm Friday.
Memorial Gifts: Hosparus.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 11, 2019