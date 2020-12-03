1/
Charlene Herrinton
1941 - 2020
Charlene Herrinton

Louisville - Charlene Ray Herrinton passed away peacefully at the Masonic Homes, Louisville, KY on November 29, 2020 following 20+ years living with dementia. She was born on April 28, 1941 in Wellington, OH; she grew up in Grand Rapids, MI and attended Michigan State University. There she met the love of her life and husband of 60 years, Dan Herrinton. The couple are members of Harvey Browne Memorial Presbyterian Church in Louisville.

Charlene was a homemaker, dog-mom, avid tennis player, beach-walker, gardener, and loyal friend. She loved and doted on her husband. She cherished her children and grandchildren, and especially enjoyed family time spent in Myrtle Beach, SC, where she and Dan lived for 27 years.

Charlene is survived by her husband, Dan; two children, Beth Herrinton-Hodge (Jay) of Shelbyville, KY and Michael Herrinton (Lisa) of Oakton, VA; grandchildren Tyler (Ashley), Haley, and Trevor (Alyssa) Herrinton, Katie and Kelsey Hodge, and great-granddaughter Sienna Herrinton. Her parents, Charles and Genevieve Ray, and her sister, Gloria Ray Moran, preceded her in death.

A celebration of Charlene's life will be held at the Masonic Homes Louisville, date to be determined.

Condolences to Dan Herrinton, 250 Masonic Home Drive, #27, Louisville, KY 40041. Memorial gifts to Shriners Hospitals for Children, https://donate.lovetotherescue.org/give/




Published in Courier-Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
