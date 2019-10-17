|
Charlene Jackson White
Louisville - Charlene, age 88, passed away on Wednesday, October 16 at The Episcopal Church Home in Louisville. Apparently, her guardian angel retired the same day.
She was born in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Bert and Charles Jackson on February 16, 1931 and raised by her loving aunt and uncle, Jesse and Jessie Jackson.
Charlene attended Collegiate High School, before attending Bennett Jr. College and Sweet Briar College. She was a past member of Harmony Landing Country Club and the Long Run Hounds Fox Hunting Organization. She was an accomplished floral arranger and created many beautiful arrangements for family and friends. Always busy, as a seamstress, she created many unique articles of clothing and pillows which she sold at local bazarres. But her greatest passion was animals. For years she ran a no-kill animal shelter and throughout her adult life, she surrounded herself with an abundance of furry friends.
For those close to Charlene, they understood she was a unique personality that lived life on her own terms. A joyful friend with an endless supply of funny stories about her life. She cherished her close friends and often spoke of them until the end. There was truly no one else like her.
Charlene is survived by her two children, Bruce LeLaurin of Santa Rosa, California and Brad White of Dallas, Texas. In addition, she leaves five grandchildren, Alexandra and Kevin LeLaurin and Ashley, Nicole and Michael White.
Charlene requested not to have any type of funeral or ceremony. If you care to make a donation to the Kentucky Humane Society she would be pleased. And if a stray cat happens to wander into your yard, Charlene would like you to feed it.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019