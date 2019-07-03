|
Charlene "Dolly" M. Murray
Louisville - CHARLENE "DOLLY" M. MURRAY (nee Gates), age 90. Beloved wife of the late James E. Sr.; loving mother of James E. Jr. (Nancy) of Louisville, KY; grandmother of Megan Frutkin (Luke), James (Molly) and William (Frances); great-grandmother of five; sister of Beverly Chipman (Richard) and Dee Zahn; aunt and great-aunt of many. Passed away June 28, 2019 in Louisville, KY. Funeral Mass Friday, July 5, Our Lady of Angels Church (3644 Rocky River Dr., Cleveland, OH) at 11 A.M. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery (Cleveland, OH). Friends may call at CHAMBERS FUNERAL HOME of CLEVELAND, 4420 ROCKY RIVER DR. AT PURITAS, FRIDAY 9 A.M. UNTIL 10:30 A.M. chambersfuneral.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 3, 2019