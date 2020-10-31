1/1
Charlene Marie Pittman
1956 - 2020
Charlene Marie Pittman

Louisville - age 64, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. She was born on May 18, 1956 to her late parents, Charles and Mary Wilson. She was Catholic by faith, loved flowers, and loved birds. She would always have bird houses out for them that she tended to.

Charlene is survived by her husband, Jack Pittman; son, Dustin Pittman; and one sister, Judith Ann Selent (Mark).

Visitation will be from 10 AM - 1:30 PM on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. Louisville, KY 40216. A graveside service will follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens West.

Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
10:00 - 01:30 PM
Owen Funeral Home - Dixie Highway
Owen Funeral Home - Dixie Highway
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
