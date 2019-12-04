|
Charles A. Plumb Jr.
Louisville - age 88, died Sunday, December 1, 2019.
Mr. Plumb is survived by his wife of 59 years, Freida Joyce Plumb; 2 children, Dale Plumb, of Chicago, IL and Laura Smith (Jeff), of Lexington, KY; and 2 grandchildren, Herbert Knecht IV and Madolyn Smith, both of Lexington, KY. He was born in Hoquiam, WA, one of 9 brothers and sisters born to Charles A. Plumb and Minnie Anna Plumb, both of Copalis Beach, WA. He grew up working in a logging camp until he enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1950.
Charles is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a Vietnam War era veteran, serving with distinction, where he earned multiple Medals of Honor for his dedicated serve to our country. At one point in his military career, he is credited for his heroic efforts in saving the lives of over 90 airman during a Vietnam disaster. During his career in the USAF, he rose to the rank of Chief Master Sergeant. His success in the USAF can be directly attributed to his work ethic and his natural mechanical abilities to manage up to nine Transportation Squadrons on multiple air bases both domestically and internationally. Discipline and attention to detail was legendary and his patriotism in the Air Force never left him, as friends and family will attest.
After his career in the USAF, he pursued a second career with the Jefferson County school system where he was a vocational technical instructor in automotive mechanics, teaching at Pleasure Ridge Park High School and Jeffersontown Vocational Technical Center for over 20 years. He and his students won multiple awards over the years through the Vocational Clubs of America (VICA/Skillz).
After his retirement, he and his wife enjoyed touring thousands of miles throughout the United States with their travel RV visiting family and friends that they made throughout their lives.
Viewing will be at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home, 4400 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY, on Thursday, December 5, 2019, from 3 pm until 8 pm. The funeral service will be held the following day at Southeast Christian Church on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 10:30 am with viewing starting at 9:00 am. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park, 4400 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY.
Memorial contributions in memory of Charles may be made to Kosair Charities or .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019