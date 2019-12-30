|
Charles Allen Cassin
Louisville - age 71 passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 25th 2019 at UofL Health Jewish Hospital. Allen was the fourth child to born to Joseph Thomas Cassin and Mary Jane (Hines) Cassin. He attended Holy Family Catholic Grade School and St Xavier High School. After graduation from St Xavier High School, he went into the U.S. Navy where he served from November 1967 to September 1971.
After his service in the Navy, Allen went on to a long and successful career as an electrical lineman for several companies but found his home with Elliot Electrical Contractors from where he retired in 2017. He then started on a new path as an inspector for Just Engineering & Inspection service where he stayed until 2018.
He was a devout catholic and member of St Stephen Martyr church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Tommy Cassin Jr. and his sister Ann (Cassin) Lannan,
Allen is survived by his loving wife Kathy (Thompson) Cassin, his children Stephen (Laura) and Joseph (Amy); three grandchildren Amelia, Andrew, and Caroline; his sister Kitty Furlong (Bill) along with their children Susan, Bill, Tommy, and Katie and many great nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 2-8 pm Thursday, January 2ND at Bosse Funeral Home, 1355 Ellison Ave. A mass will be held at St. Stephen Martyr Church, 2931 Pindell Ave at 10 am Friday, January 3rd with burial to follow at Resthaven Cemetery, 4400 Bardstown Rd.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019