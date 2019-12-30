Services
Bosse Funeral Home, Inc. - Louisville
1355 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
502-451-8440
For more information about
Charles Cassin
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bosse Funeral Home, Inc. - Louisville
1355 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Stephen Martyr Church
2931 Pindell Ave
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Cassin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Allen Cassin


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Allen Cassin Obituary
Charles Allen Cassin

Louisville - age 71 passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 25th 2019 at UofL Health Jewish Hospital. Allen was the fourth child to born to Joseph Thomas Cassin and Mary Jane (Hines) Cassin. He attended Holy Family Catholic Grade School and St Xavier High School. After graduation from St Xavier High School, he went into the U.S. Navy where he served from November 1967 to September 1971.

After his service in the Navy, Allen went on to a long and successful career as an electrical lineman for several companies but found his home with Elliot Electrical Contractors from where he retired in 2017. He then started on a new path as an inspector for Just Engineering & Inspection service where he stayed until 2018.

He was a devout catholic and member of St Stephen Martyr church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Tommy Cassin Jr. and his sister Ann (Cassin) Lannan,

Allen is survived by his loving wife Kathy (Thompson) Cassin, his children Stephen (Laura) and Joseph (Amy); three grandchildren Amelia, Andrew, and Caroline; his sister Kitty Furlong (Bill) along with their children Susan, Bill, Tommy, and Katie and many great nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 2-8 pm Thursday, January 2ND at Bosse Funeral Home, 1355 Ellison Ave. A mass will be held at St. Stephen Martyr Church, 2931 Pindell Ave at 10 am Friday, January 3rd with burial to follow at Resthaven Cemetery, 4400 Bardstown Rd.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -