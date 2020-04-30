Services
Louisville Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home East
11601 Ballardsville Road
Louisville, KY 40241
(502) 241-8424
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Bishop
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles And Donna Marie Bishop Jr.


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles And Donna Marie Bishop Jr. Obituary
Charles Jr. and Donna Marie Bishop

Louisville - Charles Jr. and Donna Marie Bishop passed away on April 28 and 29th 2020 at Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville. Charles Jr. was born in Louisville on October 31, 1947 the son of the late Charles and Mary Bishop. Donna Marie Bishop was born on May 3, 1953 in Louisville, the daughter of the late Ernest and Helen Goody. They were married for 50 ½ years and enjoyed life together. Donna and Charles were members of Central Assembly of God, they loved to travel to Tennessee, spending time with family and their grandchildren. Donna collected hats, bags and porcelain dolls and Charles had a huge music and movie collection. They leave to cherish their memory, daughter, Helen Bishop, sons, Charles Jr. II (Laura), Eddie (Holly), Donna's sisters, Tina Guinn (Eddie) of Oklahoma, Ada and Artie, brother, William McGrew, Charles sisters, Helen J. Bloodsworth, grandchildren, Sabrina, Charles, Taylor, Matthew, Ashley, Dakota, Mikey, Amber, Brooklyn and Brittney, great-grandchildren, Alexa, Arryn and dozens of nieces, nephews and extended family. Charles was preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy Dunnavan and brother Robert Lee Prather, Donna was preceded in death by her brother John Westley. Funeral service and burial will be private.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -