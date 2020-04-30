|
Charles Jr. and Donna Marie Bishop
Louisville - Charles Jr. and Donna Marie Bishop passed away on April 28 and 29th 2020 at Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville. Charles Jr. was born in Louisville on October 31, 1947 the son of the late Charles and Mary Bishop. Donna Marie Bishop was born on May 3, 1953 in Louisville, the daughter of the late Ernest and Helen Goody. They were married for 50 ½ years and enjoyed life together. Donna and Charles were members of Central Assembly of God, they loved to travel to Tennessee, spending time with family and their grandchildren. Donna collected hats, bags and porcelain dolls and Charles had a huge music and movie collection. They leave to cherish their memory, daughter, Helen Bishop, sons, Charles Jr. II (Laura), Eddie (Holly), Donna's sisters, Tina Guinn (Eddie) of Oklahoma, Ada and Artie, brother, William McGrew, Charles sisters, Helen J. Bloodsworth, grandchildren, Sabrina, Charles, Taylor, Matthew, Ashley, Dakota, Mikey, Amber, Brooklyn and Brittney, great-grandchildren, Alexa, Arryn and dozens of nieces, nephews and extended family. Charles was preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy Dunnavan and brother Robert Lee Prather, Donna was preceded in death by her brother John Westley. Funeral service and burial will be private.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020