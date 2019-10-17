|
Charles Anthony "Tony" Clay
Louisville - 68, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019.
He is survived by his children, Tamara Clay-Brown (Eric), Charles Anthony Clay Jr., and Charles Antonio Clay; grandchildren, Bryce A Clay, Christian S. Young, Jade Lusco, Carter A Martin, Ava Rose Clay; siblings, Helen Davidson, Shirley Dutton, Terri Lattimore and Jacquelyn Clay.
Visitation: 5:00pm -8pm Monday, October 21, 2019 at Bates Memorial Baptist Church 620 Lampton St., Funeral: 11:00am Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at his church; Entombment; Resthaven Cemetery
Arrangements entrusted to A. D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019