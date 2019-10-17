Services
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bates Memorial Baptist Church
620 Lampton St
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Bates Memorial Baptist Church
620 Lampton St
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Clay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Anthony "Tony" Clay

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Anthony "Tony" Clay Obituary
Charles Anthony "Tony" Clay

Louisville - 68, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019.

He is survived by his children, Tamara Clay-Brown (Eric), Charles Anthony Clay Jr., and Charles Antonio Clay; grandchildren, Bryce A Clay, Christian S. Young, Jade Lusco, Carter A Martin, Ava Rose Clay; siblings, Helen Davidson, Shirley Dutton, Terri Lattimore and Jacquelyn Clay.

Visitation: 5:00pm -8pm Monday, October 21, 2019 at Bates Memorial Baptist Church 620 Lampton St., Funeral: 11:00am Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at his church; Entombment; Resthaven Cemetery

Arrangements entrusted to A. D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.