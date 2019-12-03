Services
RATTERMAN KEENAN SOUTHWEST CHAPELS
4832 Cane Run Road
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-7114
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
RATTERMAN KEENAN SOUTHWEST CHAPELS
4832 Cane Run Road
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
7500 St. Paul Church Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Leezer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Anthony "Tony" Leezer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Anthony "Tony" Leezer Obituary
Charles Anthony "Tony" Leezer

Louisville - 72, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 at his home.

He was a retired sheet metal technician with Production Heating and Cooling.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles "Ed" and Elizabeth Leezer.

Tony is survived by his siblings, Charlotte Ann Roach (Jerry), Joseph "Mike" Leezer, Therese Soeder and Rosemary Woolums; and many nieces and nephews.

His celebration of life Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, December 6th at St. Paul Catholic Church, 7500 St. Paul Church Rd. with burial to follow at St. Andrew's Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday from 4-8 p.m. at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Rd.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Archdiocese of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -