Charles Anthony "Tony" Leezer
Louisville - 72, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 at his home.
He was a retired sheet metal technician with Production Heating and Cooling.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles "Ed" and Elizabeth Leezer.
Tony is survived by his siblings, Charlotte Ann Roach (Jerry), Joseph "Mike" Leezer, Therese Soeder and Rosemary Woolums; and many nieces and nephews.
His celebration of life Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, December 6th at St. Paul Catholic Church, 7500 St. Paul Church Rd. with burial to follow at St. Andrew's Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday from 4-8 p.m. at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Rd.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Archdiocese of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019