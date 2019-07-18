|
Charles Anthony Riley
Louisville - Charles Anthony Riley, age 95, of Louisville, Kentucky died peacefully, surrounded by his family, on July 16 at Episcopal Church Home.
Born on Christmas Day, 1923 to John Michael Riley and Mary Sullivan Riley, Charley attended Saint Columba and St X High School. He served in the army during WW II and was awarded the Bronze Star and Purple Heart. Following the war, Charley married the love of his life, Jean Louise Davis.
Charley earned his law degree from the University of Louisville Law School and graduated from the FBI Academy as a Special Agent. He was assigned to various offices, eventually settling in Chattanooga,TN and becoming the Senior Agent in Charge. In 1989 he and his wife returned to Louisville. They traveled extensively for many years and enjoyed a full and happy life with family and friends.
No one walked away from Charley without being charmed by him. Always ready with a story and a touch of Irish blarney, he continued to make new and lasting friendships and amazed all with his positive attitude toward life and his energy. He often attributed his long life to being active and was a participant at Milestone Wellness Center into his 95th year. His family and friends are hard pressed to think of a life better lived or a man more loved.
Charley was a devout Catholic and a member of St Albert the Great's parish. He was honored to be the St X 1941 Class Agent. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus in Chattanooga and Louisville. He was a lifetime member of the Society of Former Special Agents of the FBI.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean, and siblings, Mary McCamish, Wilfred Riley, Pat Riley, Helen Richardson and Ruth Burgin; and is mourned by his children, Pam Landrum (Dan) of Louisville, KY and Kath Riley (Geof Nay) of Cincinnati, OH; his grandchildren, Jennifer Davis (Greg) of Louisville, KY and John Landrum, (Sara) of Greenwood, IN; his great grandchildren, Riley and Lanie Elliott, Jack and Jacob Landrum; his step-great grandchildren, Jack, Andrew and Patrick Davis; and many nieces, nephews and countless friends.
Visitation will be on Sunday, July 21 from 4-8 pm at Ratterman's Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, Louisville, KY. A funeral Mass will be held on Monday, July 22 at 10 am at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 1395 Girard Drive, Louisville, KY, with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff at Episcopal Church Home and to his friends and colleagues at the FBI who cared for and loved him.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to Saint Xavier High School, , or Hosparus, Louisville, KY.
Published in The Courier-Journal from July 18 to July 19, 2019