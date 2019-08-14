Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Charles Arnold "Charlie" Nance


1938 - 2019
Charles Arnold "Charlie" Nance Obituary
Charles "Charlie" Arnold Nance

Louisville - 81, passed away Monday Aug. 12th at Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital in Louisville, Ky.

When someone would ask him his birthday, his response was " I was born the 11th day of 38 " ( 1/11/1938 ) in Edmonton, KY to Rossie Thomas and Mary Leta Mae (Parke) Nance.

Charlie was retired from LG&E after 38 years of dedicated service.

He was preceded in death by his sister Mildred Adeene Nance, granddaughter Kyelcie (Kelsey) Dawn Yates, wife / mother of his children Dorothy (Davis) Watson & wife of 42 years, Norma (Grider) Nance,

Charles is survived by his sister, Arlene Branham (Alden); children, Richard A. Nance (Joanne), Pamela E. Yates (Dennis), and Mark A. Nance (Lisa); two grandchildren, Jason Smith and Jennifer Nance; known as Uncle Arnold to his nieces, Janice (Branham) Hill, Jackie (Branham) Boucherie, Ruth Ann (Davis) Fritsch, Shirley (Elliott) Jekyll; and nephew, Nathan Branham.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, August 16, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. with burial to follow in Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Thursday at Owen Funeral Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 14, 2019
