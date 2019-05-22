|
|
Charles B. Graves, Jr.
Jeffersontown - GRAVES Jr., Charles B., 88, of Jeffersontown, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019.
Charles was retired from Consolidated Freightways. He was a 1950 graduate of St. Xavier High School. He served in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict and was a member the American Legion #201. He was also a member of St. Edward Catholic Church. Charles was an airplane and car enthusiast and avid fisherman.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles B. and Anna Graves; and son-in-law, Ron Cissell.
Charles is survived by his wife of 64 years, Sheila Graves; children, Russell B. Graves (Linda Willis), Bryan P. Graves (Susan), Sherri K. Graves, and Gina M. Cissell; 8 grandchildren; and 1 great grandchild.
Visitation will be 10am-2pm Friday at Owen Funeral Home - Jeffersontown, 9318 Taylorsville Road, with service to follow at 2pm. Burial will be at St. Edwards Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 22, 2019