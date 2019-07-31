|
|
Charles B. "Chuck" Wimberly Jr.
Louisville - 68, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Sue Wimberly and a brother David K. WImberly Sr.
He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Wimberly; children, Lamont (Charles), Deon,Sr. and Shaun, Sr. (Brandee) Wimberly;14 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; brother, Tarik Olushola (James Wimberly), a host of nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends.
Visitation: 5pm -8pm Friday, August 2, 2019 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St. Funeral: 10am Saturday, August 3, 2019 at St. Martin dePorres Catholic Church, 3112 W. Broadway, burial in Calvary Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 31, 2019