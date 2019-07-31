Services
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Martin dePorres Catholic Church
3112 W. Broadway
Charles B. "Chuck" Wimberly Jr.


1951 - 2019
Charles B. "Chuck" Wimberly Jr. Obituary
Charles B. "Chuck" Wimberly Jr.

Louisville - 68, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019.

Chuck was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Sue Wimberly and a brother David K. WImberly Sr.

He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Wimberly; children, Lamont (Charles), Deon,Sr. and Shaun, Sr. (Brandee) Wimberly;14 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; brother, Tarik Olushola (James Wimberly), a host of nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends.

Visitation: 5pm -8pm Friday, August 2, 2019 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St. Funeral: 10am Saturday, August 3, 2019 at St. Martin dePorres Catholic Church, 3112 W. Broadway, burial in Calvary Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 31, 2019
