Charles Benton Jackson, Sr.Louisville - Charles Benton Jackson, Sr., 84, husband to the late Ruth (Fischer) Jackson, passed away on Wednesday August 19, 2020 at Norton Brownsboro Hospital.He was born to the late Joseph and Thelma (Barnes) Jackson in Pine Hill, KY on October 27, 1935. He is also preceded in death by 8 siblings.He was a retired teacher for Valley High School, a member of Shively Christian Church, and was an Army veteran.He is survived by his children, Charles Benton Jackson, Jr., (Cathy), Regina Salahuddein (Akbar), and David Jackson (Stephanie) along with a sister Mildred Hastings, eight grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.Services and burial will be private.