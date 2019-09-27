Services
Stoess Funeral Home
6534 West Highway 22
Crestwood, KY 40014
(502) 241-9421
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:30 AM
Goshen Presbyterian Church
Charles Bottorff

Charles Bottorff Obituary
Charles Bottorff

Goshen - Charles Edward Bottorff, 100 of Goshen passed away Thursday, September 26th, 2019 at his home.

He served in the Army Air Corps in W.W. II, was a farmer and an electrical contractor, as well as the owner of Bottorff Electric Co. He served as a charter member and past president of the North Oldham Lions Club, was an elder and member of Goshen Presbyterian Church and a charter member of New Goshen Presbyterian Church. He also served as a member of the Board of Directors of the Bank of Oldham County and PNC Bank, as well as Mahan Civic Center. He had looked forward to turning 100 for many years and enjoyed celebrating this milestone with friends and family this pastsummer.

Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Imogene White Bottorff.

He is survived by his nephews, John and Willis Bottorff; nieces, Sheilagh Hammond, Cathy Knutson, Sharon Thomas and sister, Elizabeth Rogan.

Funeral services will be Tuesday 11:30 am, Goshen Presbyterian Church with interment to follow in Louisville Memorial Gardens East. Visitation will be Monday 4-8pm, Stoess Funeral Home, Crestwood. Condolences:www.stoessfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019
