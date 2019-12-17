Services
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Resources
Charles Brewer Jr.


1946 - 2019
Charles Brewer Jr. Obituary
Charles Brewer, Jr.

Hillview - Mr. Charles Roger Brewer, Jr., age 73, of Hillview returned to his Heavenly Father on December 16, 2019. Mr. Brewer was born to the late Rosha Margaret (Patterson) and Charles Roger Brewer, Sr. on May 6, 1946 in Louisville, Kentucky. He was a member of Eastern Gate Baptist Church,an electrician for Local Union #369 and a mason of Buechel Lodge #896 F & AM.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife of over 49 years, Thelma (Baumgardner) Brewer; children, Charles Roger Brewer III, Monica Price and Debbie Hillard; 5 grandchildren, including Matt Price who was like a son; 11 great grandchildren; brother, Kenny Brewer; sister, Brenda Koch; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends.

Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm on Thursday, December 19, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with a private burial. Friends may pay their respects on Wednesday from 1:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Thursday from 10:00 am until time of service at the funeral home.

The family has requested that in lieu of flowers please send expressions of sympathy to Hosparus Health PO Box 35425, Louisville, KY 40232-9892.

Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
