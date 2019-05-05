|
Charles Bruce McAtee, Sr.
Louisville - 82, was called home to be with the Lord April 30, 2019. He was a member of Watson Memorial Baptist Church.
Survivors: wife, Velma McAtee; daughters, Janice Caban, Terry Maddox, Mechelle Moses, and Pamela Combs; sons, Charles McAtee, Jr., Johnny Taylor, William Maddox, Charles McAtee, Jr. III, Justin Trowell and Jordan Yuodis; step-daughters, Sharon Adams and Phyllis Wheeler; step-sons Michael, Derek and Leon Board; brother, Henry McAtee, sisters Lutitia Richardson, Shirley Taylor, Alberta Jones and Julia Thompson.
Visitation 10-12 Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Watson Memorial Baptist Church 7217 Nachand Lane. Funeral to follow at 12.
A special thank you to Hosparus Health of Louisville and Regis Woods Nursing Home for their special care of Charles during his illness.
W.T. Shumake & Daughters in charge.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 5, 2019