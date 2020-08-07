1/1
Charles Buford Butt Jr.
Charles Buford Butt, Jr.

Charles Buford Butt Jr. , born on June 18, 1960 in Verdun, France, passed away in Glasgow, Ky. from cancer on July 30, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Peggy Butt, a brother (Allen,) and a cousin, (Joshua). He is survived by sisters Debbie Vest, Peggy Perkins (Kevin), Sharon Skaggs, Michelle P'Pool (Jeffrey) and Aunt (Nannie). Charlie was meek, humble, grateful, kind and generous; an example to everyone. Charlie will be laid to rest at the P'Pool family cemetery in Brooks, KY on Aug. 9, 2020.




Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 7 to Aug. 10, 2020.
