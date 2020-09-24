1/1
Charles Burkhart
Mt. Washington - Charles Burkhart, 90, returned to the Lord on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Baptist Health. He was a retired truck driver for Kroger and a Baptist by faith. He loved softball, bowling, hunting and fishing. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Margaret Moore Burkhart; an infant son, Ronnie; his former wife, Sharon Burkhart; and a sister, Betty Close. Charles is survived by one daughter, Marsha Killman (Mark); two sons, Chris (Joan) and Tim (Lisa) Burkhart; one sister, Shirley Needy (George); along with three grandchildren, April, Christa, and Christopher; and seven great grandchildren, Kaleb, Samuel, Levi, McKenzie, Cole, Carson, and Hinata. Cremation was chosen. McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home, Mt. Washington, was entrusted with the arrangements. Memorial gifts are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association.






Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
