Charles C. Breckel Sr.
1929 - 2020
Charles C. Breckel, Sr.

Louisville - Mr. Charles C. Breckel, Sr., age 91, of Louisville, returned to his Heavenly Father on Friday, May 15, 2020. Mr. Breckel was born in Louisville, KY on May 5, 1929 to the late Lawrence George and Antoinette Baker Breckel.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Eloise Rayman Breckel. He was a graduate of St. X and the University of Louisville. He retired from Holloway Ready Mix as an accountant. He also retired from the US Army Reserve with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He was an avid golfer and he was the treasurer of the Seneca Men's Golf Club for over 35 years. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church for 69 years.

Among those who preceded him in death are, his son, Kenneth Lee Breckel; brothers, Junie and Louis and his sisters, Dorothy, Rita and Toni.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his son, Charles Breckel, Jr.; granddaughters, Stacey M. Breckel and Heather Lynn Breckel; sisters, Mary Catherine Carver, Marilyn Meeks, Barbara Zwischenberger, Joan Herp (Don) and Paula Phillips (Rex); brothers, Joe (Joan) and Bernie; brothers-in-law, Frank Lambert and David Hortenbury and sister-in-law, Doddie Breckel. He is also survived by many, nieces, nephews and a host of other dear family and friends.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the services will be kept private. However, there will be a "pass-by visitation" following the funeral service on Monday, May 18, 2020 from 2:45-3:15 at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy.) Please stay in your vehicles and staff will direct you. Thank you.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church.

www.subfuneralhome.com






Published in Courier-Journal from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
18
Visitation
02:45 - 03:15 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
