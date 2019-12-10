Services
Hall-Taylor Funeral Home
1185 Main Street
Shelbyville, KY 40065
502-633-1655
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hall-Taylor Funeral Home
1185 Main Street
Shelbyville, KY 40065
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Hall-Taylor Funeral Home
1185 Main Street
Shelbyville, KY 40065
Shelbyville - Charles C. Derringer, 84, of Shelbyville, died on Monday, the 9th day of December, 2019. His survivors include his daughters, Teresa Derringer Lunsford and her husband, Taylor, of Harrodsburg, Felecia Derringer Koerber of Prospect, and Dee Lisa Derringer Parr and her husband, Gene, of Shelbyville. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, the 14th day of December, 2019, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville. Interment will be in the Grove Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M., until 8:00 P.M., Friday. Online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
