Services
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Hawkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Carroll Hawkins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Carroll Hawkins Obituary
Charles Carroll Hawkins

Louisville - Carroll as most all friends and family called him, passed away at his home in Louisville, KY on Sunday February 16, 2020. Carroll, who grew up in Elizabethtown but moved to Hodgenville after his marriage to his bride of 65 years, Antinette Gentry Hawkins, is survived by his wife Antinette, of Louisville, his son Charles Hawkins (Melanie), of Louisville, and Kathleen Hawkins, surviving spouse of deceased son Brian Hawkins, Dallas, TX. "CC" as he was affectionately known, is also survived by his grandchildren, Emily Hawkins MacKinney (David), of Louisville and Michael, Claire, Luke, and Cole Hawkins of Dallas, TX. His great grandson and apple of his eye, Jackson Lee MacKinney, of Louisville. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters, Jody Jameson, Albert (Linda) Hawkins, Libby (Jerry) Harned all of Elizabethtown, Jerry (Sue) Hawkins of Mt. Washington and Olga Hawkins, surviving spouse of Larry Hawkins of Colonial Heights, VA. Arrangements are being handled through Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Ln., Louisville, KY. A celebration of Carroll's life will be announced later this spring.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -