Charles Carroll Hawkins
Louisville - Carroll as most all friends and family called him, passed away at his home in Louisville, KY on Sunday February 16, 2020. Carroll, who grew up in Elizabethtown but moved to Hodgenville after his marriage to his bride of 65 years, Antinette Gentry Hawkins, is survived by his wife Antinette, of Louisville, his son Charles Hawkins (Melanie), of Louisville, and Kathleen Hawkins, surviving spouse of deceased son Brian Hawkins, Dallas, TX. "CC" as he was affectionately known, is also survived by his grandchildren, Emily Hawkins MacKinney (David), of Louisville and Michael, Claire, Luke, and Cole Hawkins of Dallas, TX. His great grandson and apple of his eye, Jackson Lee MacKinney, of Louisville. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters, Jody Jameson, Albert (Linda) Hawkins, Libby (Jerry) Harned all of Elizabethtown, Jerry (Sue) Hawkins of Mt. Washington and Olga Hawkins, surviving spouse of Larry Hawkins of Colonial Heights, VA. Arrangements are being handled through Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Ln., Louisville, KY. A celebration of Carroll's life will be announced later this spring.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020