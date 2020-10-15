1/
Charles Daniel Ritchey
1949 - 2020
Charles Daniel Ritchey

Fairdale - 71, passed away October 13, 2020 at his home.

He was born on April 13, 1949 in Kentucky to Charles M. & Marcella Ritchey. He was the oldest of three siblings. There was nothing he couldn't figure out and he loved a good challenge. He loved doing things for others and he never expected anything in return.

He spent most of his career at the Louisville Incinerator where he worked his way up from the bottom to become Superintendent. He retired at age 45 and spent his remaining years metal detecting and helping others. He is survived by his son, Scott, and brother, Keith.

Visitation Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 2-7pm at Fairdale-McDaniel Funeral Home, 411 Fairdale Rd. Funeral Monday, October 19, 2020, 10am in the Fairdale-McDaniel Chapel.






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Fairdale-McDaniel Funeral Home
OCT
19
Funeral
10:00 AM
Fairdale-McDaniel Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Fairdale-McDaniel Funeral Home
411 Fairdale Road
Fairdale, KY 40118
5023611688
