Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Charles David Lane Obituary
Charles David Lane

Louisville - 28 passed away suddenly on March 13, 2019.

Charles was born on December 6, 1990 in Louisville. He was a graduate of Meade Co. High School and was currently working for Charles Gilda Plumbing. His grandfather, Frederick Charles Bouser, III has preceded him in death.

Here to carry on his memory are the loves of his life, wife, Jazzmin and children, Ariel Raelynn and Hunter Charles. Charles is also survived by his mom, Sherry Ann Lane; grandmother, Nancy Bouser; brothers, Wayne, Brandon, Darryl, Chase and Tyrese Ferguson; and uncle, David Gene McKinney; along with many family and friends who will miss him dearly.

Visitation will be 2-8pm on Sunday, March 17th at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Rd. A service celebrating Charles's life will be held at 12pm on Monday, March 18th at the funeral home, with the burial taking place in Resthaven Memorial Park.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 15, 2019
