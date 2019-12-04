Services
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
(502) 366-1481
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles David "Cigar Charlie" Moore

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles David "Cigar Charlie" Moore Obituary
"Cigar Charlie" Charles David Moore

Louisville - "Cigar Charlie" Charles David Moore, 80, of Louisville, went to be with his loved ones on December 2, 2019. He was born in Allen County, KY on July 16, 1939.

He was preceded in death by his son, David Allen Moore; sister, Debbie Sizemore; and his parents, Henry and Lucille Moore. He leaves behind his son, Charles Francis Moore; daughter, Carrie Lynn Moore; granddaughter, Chelsea Leigh Dale(Chris); his two sweet great-grandsons, Cruz and Cayson Dale; sisters, Joyce Smith and Sheila Pierson(Ed); brother, Mike Moore; and lots of nieces and nephews to mourn his death and remember his wonderful life. "Cigar Charlie" had many friends that loved and cared for him. There will be one more star in the heavens since he left us here on Earth. Kathy will miss him, too.

Funeral service will be 2pm Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Evergreen Funeral Home with entombment in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be 2-8pm Friday. Donations in his memory can be made to .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -