"Cigar Charlie" Charles David Moore
Louisville - "Cigar Charlie" Charles David Moore, 80, of Louisville, went to be with his loved ones on December 2, 2019. He was born in Allen County, KY on July 16, 1939.
He was preceded in death by his son, David Allen Moore; sister, Debbie Sizemore; and his parents, Henry and Lucille Moore. He leaves behind his son, Charles Francis Moore; daughter, Carrie Lynn Moore; granddaughter, Chelsea Leigh Dale(Chris); his two sweet great-grandsons, Cruz and Cayson Dale; sisters, Joyce Smith and Sheila Pierson(Ed); brother, Mike Moore; and lots of nieces and nephews to mourn his death and remember his wonderful life. "Cigar Charlie" had many friends that loved and cared for him. There will be one more star in the heavens since he left us here on Earth. Kathy will miss him, too.
Funeral service will be 2pm Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Evergreen Funeral Home with entombment in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be 2-8pm Friday. Donations in his memory can be made to .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019