Charles "Junior" Davis
Charles "Junior" Davis

Louisville - 86, passed away peacefully on September 13, 2020. He retired from Brown & Williamson after 26 dedicated years. Our daddy was our family lifeline, always a gentleman and was there for anyone that needed him. He had a love and devotion to his wife like no other, a wonderful daddy, grandfather and great grandfather. He is preceded in death by the love of his life of 49 years, Shirley F. Davis and his son Rick Davis. Junior is survived by his daughters, Karen Janes and Jackie Karschner; brother, Ronald (Shirley) Davis; grandchildren, Jenn Karschner, Candra Graham, Lindsey Carlyle, Dr. Benji Carlyle, Bubba Karschner, David Davis, Brittney Davis, C. J. Davis and Megan Davis; great grandchildren, Alyssa, Austin, Chris, Addie, Sophie, Michael, Ben, Brock and Banks. Visitation will be held Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 12 Noon - 8 p.m. at Ratterman Keenan Southwest, 4832 Cane Run Road. His celebration of life will be held Friday, 10 a.m. with burial to follow in Louisville Memorial Gardens West.






Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son Funeral Home
4832 Cane Run Road
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-7114
