Reverend Charles Delorme Lelly
Louisville - Reverend Charles Delorme Lelly 97, Minister Emeritus of Unity of Louisville, died Wednesday, February 6, 2019.
A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at Unity (Church) of Louisville, 757 S. Brook Street,at 1:00 PM on Sunday, February 24.
Born on October 3,1921 to the late Charles and Marie Lelly in St. Louis, Missouri. Rev Lelly leaves a daughter, Sheila Blake and a son, Charles D Lelly, Jr (Susie), 3 Grandchildren Courtney (John Mark Russell), Dustin (Lane) and Caroline Lelly and 4 great grandchildren (Lillian Russell, Susie Russell, Parker Lelly and Hayes Lelly), brother Kenneth Lelly (Perijo). His beloved wife of 47 years, Rev Betty Lelly predeceased him in 2018.
Rev Lelly joined the U.S. Navy after two years at the University of Illinois.As a naval officer he served in the Caribbean, South America and the Pacific areas. Upon returning to civilian life, he attended Washington University in St. Louis then transferred to the University of Florida earning a BS degree in pharmacy. As a registered pharmacist he owned and operated a pharmacy in Delray Beach, Florida. He was a fellow of the American College of Apothecaries. During his 8 years of business Rev Lelly found his interest being guided toward helping others in another way. He sold the pharmacy to become an ordained minister from Unity School of Christianity in Lee's Summit, Mo. While at Unity's World Headquarters he stayed to become an editor of one of their international magazines and later still, Director of Advertising and Promotion. Again, life changed. He returned to Florida to work with his brother, Ken, who owned 22 camera stores. While there he did interim work in nearby cities with Unity Churches and wrote 100 essays published in Unity Magazine. Four years later, Rev Lelly moved to Pensacola, Fl to a full-time ministry. Serving there until 1978 he came to Unity Church of Louisville. Retiring in 1986 he stayed active in the Church until his wife, Rev Betty Lelly, retired in 1992. They then wintered in Vero Beach, Fl but still remained active by ghost writing for Sir John Templeton of the Franklin/Templeton Fund. Still later self-published 3 books under the " Beautiful Way of Life" theme. In the last book, "Reflection" the Lelly's dedication was to the many years of association to Unity and to all who found "The Beautiful Way of Life" a wonderful journey. Their last work was "The Beautiful Way of Life" website with their previous sermons and meditations. The access freely given.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Presbyterian Homes of Georgia,Caring Hands Fund, PO Box 957267, Duluth, GA 30095-7267.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 20, 2019