Charles Donald Bryan
Louisville - 71, passed away November 21, 2019.
He graduated class of 1965 from Bishop David high school, where he played baseball and football. He graduated class of 1969 from Bellarmine College. Don worked his way through college at Bellarmine as well as playing baseball and intermural basketball. He was a first responder with Shively Fire Department and radio dispatcher for the Shively Police Department.
Out of college, he worked for Sears as a reserve group manager and later was store manager for Zayre on Dixie Highway. Don went on to become regional loss prevention manager for Ames Department Stores and later traveled to Savannah, Georgia to be store manager at Service Merchandise. Later in his career, he became an Optician retail sales manager at Korrect Optical and worked at the VA Medical Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky for Korrect Optical until his retirement in 2014.
Don was a proud Markers Mark Ambassador and Kentucky Colonel Member. He was also a member of the Jaycees in Wisconsin as well as an active member of the booster club and PTA at St. Athanasius Parrish from 1978-1989.
Most of all, Don will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and son that loved to travel the world and enjoyed playing golf. He also enjoyed watching and coaching his kids and grandkids in many sports.
He is preceded in death by his father, Charles B. Bryan; infant brother, Joey Bryan; and grandchildren, Riley and Regan Bryan.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 49 years, Mary Frances Bryan; sons, Charles Edward Bryan (Victoria) and Michael A. Bryan (Emilye J.); grandchildren, Masen A. Bryan and Mara E. Bryan; mother, Pauline Bryan; and brother, John Bryan.
Visitation will be Monday, November 25, 2019 from 2 pm-8 pm at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home. The funeral mass will be held Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 10 am at St. Athanasius Church, 5915 Outer Loop, Louisville. The entombment following will be private.
Memorial contributions in memory of Don may be made to Hosparus or American Diabetes Association.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019