Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 935-0056
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Charles E. "Buddy" Horsley Jr.


1948 - 2019
Charles E. "Buddy" Horsley Jr. Obituary
Charles E. "Buddy" Horsley Jr.

Louisville - Charles E. "Buddy" Horsley Jr., 70, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019.

He was born on November 14, 1948 in Louisville, Kentucky to Charles E. Horsley, Sr. and Gladys "Marie" Fullerton. Buddy retired from the Old Fitzgerald Distillery after 38 years of service. He had a love of Churchill Downs and gambling on the ponies and the lottery. Buddy enjoyed spending time with his friends and serving at the Knight's AC Family Club.

He is preceded in death by his Parents.

Buddy is survived by his loving Wife of 40 years, Margaret "Maggie" Louise Horsley; Son, Ronald E. Horsley; Daughters, Kimberly (Jeffrey) Vice and Rhonda Kolberg; Sisters, Donna (Karl) Grace and Diane (Joe) Snyder; Brothers, Norman Fullerton and George (Diana) Fullerton; Grandchildren, Mara (Matt) Angier, Jordan Horsley, Abigail Horsley, Sawyer Vice, Hannah Vice, Matthew Kolberg, Megan Jett; Great Grandson, Mason Angier; and his Loving Dog, Zorro.

Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy).

The family requests that contributions in Charles's memory be made to the Knight's AC and Family Club and Hosparus of Louisville.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 19, 2019
