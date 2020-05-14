Charles E. Priddy
1937 - 2020
Charles E. Priddy

Louisville - Charles E. Priddy, 83, loving husband to Elsie (Stockton) Priddy, passed away at Norton Hosparus on Wednesday May 13, 2020. He was born to the late Ray and Dorothy (Powell) Priddy in Grayson County, Kentucky on March 28, 1937. He is also preceded in death by son, Glen Ray Priddy, stepson Jerry Blevins, brothers, Curtis, Cecil, Clinton, and Clarence Priddy.

Charles retired from Philip Morris and was an Army veteran.

Besides his wife of 36 years he is survived by stepson Marty Fugate (Joey), grandson, Anthony Schiesser, great-grandchildren, Cameron and Chase Schiesser.

He will also be missed by his two sisters, Delia West and Mary LeGrand.

Burial will be private.








Published in Courier-Journal from May 14 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Burial
Funeral services provided by
Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home & Cemetery
4400 Memorial Gardens Dr
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-4220
