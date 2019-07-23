Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Charles E. "Charlie" Roberts

Louisville - 63, passed away at home on July 21st, 2019. He was preceded in death by parents, Bill Roberts and Ruth Schweinhart Roberts, and a brother, Steve Roberts.

He is survived by his wife and partner of 16 years, Nancy Roberts; a daughter, Olivia Marie Roberts and a son, Henry Lee "Hank" Roberts, M.D.; five siblings, Carol Leet, Dot Colson (Billy), Dave (Janice), Tom (Carmel), and Mary Roberts; and a large extended family.

Charlie graduated from Seneca High School and spent his career as a Master Auto Mechanic.

Visitation will be on Wednesday July 24th from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals, and Receptions, East Louisville Chapel, (235 Juneau Dr.). A funeral service will be held at St. Raphael the Archangel Parish (2900 Bardstown Rd.) on Thursday, July 25th at 10 a.m.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus of Louisville or The Brown Cancer Center.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 23, 2019
