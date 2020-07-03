1/1
Charles E. Smith
Charles E. Smith

Louisville - Charles E. Smith, age 90, went to his heavenly home on Friday, July 3, 2020. He was born to the late Nellie and Len Smith in Lebanon Junction in 1930. Charles a.k.a IE, was a gentleman who loved the outdoors. His favorite place was with his family or at the beach. Charles was in the Naval Reserve and was a life long Christian.

Also preceding him in passing is his wife of 39 years, Barbara Smith, brother Garland Smith, grandson Kyle Osbourne.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Sandy McClish (Gary), Karen Moore (Richard), Kathy Davis (Sonny), Cheri Stalvey (Roy), grandson Kristopher Seay, 11 grandchildren, many great- grandchildren, sister Glenna Calvert (Sonny) and many loving nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Monday, July 06, 2020 from 11-2:00pm at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home, 4400 Bardstown Road. Louisville, KY 40218. Funeral will take place at 2:00pm with an entombment to follow in Resthaven Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Butterfly Backpacks or Hope's Closet.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 3 to Jul. 4, 2020.
